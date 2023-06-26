Groote Schuur Hospital unveils cutting-edge machine to treat cancer patients

The new linear accelerator worth R47 million per unit is used to deliver radiotherapy to the exact location where cancer is detected in the body.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has unveiled a cutting-edge machine to boost the facility’s capacity to treat cancer patients.

The new linear accelerator worth R47 million per unit is used to deliver radiotherapy to the exact location where cancer is detected in the body.

Officials said it’s the first of only two machines of this calibre in the Western Cape.

READ: SA medical researchers dig deep in quest for improved lung cancer treatment

Groote Schuur Hospital treats around 3,000 new cancer patients annually.

The head of radiation oncology, Professor Jeanette Parkes, explained the significance of having this improved technology on board.

"We also do follow-ups of about 33,000 patients per year, but the new patients are the ones that we are formulating. We see them in our multi-disciplinary clinics, we formulate a treatment plan for them and we know about 50% - 60% will require radiotherapy as part of their treatment plan.”

The hospital also takes on private patients requiring radiotherapy.

Tygerberg Hospital has also been equipped with the same linear accelerator.