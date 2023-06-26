Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Families gather to remember 21 youngsters who died

A year later, the families of the deceased said they were still seeking justice for the deaths of their children.

EAST LONDON - Eastern Cape families on Monday gathered to remember their children who died at a tavern a year ago.

The tragic event at the Enyobeni Tavern on this day last year sent shockwaves across the country.

A commemorative service for the 21 teenagers was held at Scenery Park.

READ:

- Enyobeni Tavern owners say they're tired of being blamed for deaths of 21 teens

- A year after Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, families of victims still seeking justice

Scenery Park residents, church leaders as well as the friends and family of the deceased teens made their way inside the community hall.

The commemorative service was organised by various churches and the families of the 21 teens to honour the memory of their children.

Earlier Eyewitness News also spoke to the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern - Vuyokazi and Siykhangeka Ndevu - who said they were feeling the financial pinch.

They added that they were tired of being bullied and blamed for the death of the 21 teens and maintain they’re not responsible.