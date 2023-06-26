Enyobeni Tavern owners say they're tired of being blamed for deaths of 21 teens

The teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape a year ago.

EAST LONDON - A commemorative service for the 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape is expected to start at the Scenery Park Community Hall on Monday morning.

The minors came from various townships across the Buffalo City Metro and on Monday their friends, family and communities will gather in their honour.

A year later, the families of the deceased say they are still seeking justice for the deaths of their children.

Before the start of the service, Eyewitness News met with the tavern owners, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu.

The duo might have had sympathy a year ago after the tragic incident but now they say they’re tired of being bullied and blamed by the families and South Africans.

They don't take any accountability for the deaths of the 21 underage patrons.

It's been a year since the tavern was closed by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and the Ndevu's say they are feeling the financial pinch. They've resorted to collecting and selling empty bottles.

The service, organised by the churches and the families, has not yet started.