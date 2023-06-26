EMPD officers awarded bravery medal for risking lives in 2013 Wadeville shooting

Quinton Steenberg, alongside his partner at the time, Yul Liesering, were awarded the gold medal for their bravery in the 2013 Wadeville shooting where Steenberg almost lost his life after being shot four times in a shootout.

JOHANNESBURG - With crime still being a major problem in the country, some of the unsung heroes were honoured for fighting back.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s (EMPD) Constable Quinton Steeberg was honoured for his bravery in an incident that almost claimed his life in the line of duty 10 years ago.

Steenberg, alongside his partner at the time, Yul Liesering, were awarded a gold medal commendation of bravery for the incident that took place in Wadeville.

The pair, who worked under the EMPD Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, placed their lives in the firing line to capture a gang of suspected armed robbers and hitmen during a sting operation.

READ MORE:

Steenberg was shot four times during the shootout.

A police officer and eight suspects were killed, while four others were arrested.

After being shot four times and falling to the ground during the brazen armed robbery in Wadeville in 2013, Steenburg thought he was good as dead.

Steeneberg said they received information about the possible armed robbery and murder that was being planned on the employees of a company in the area.

"We decided that they should not be part of the robbery or drive the vehicle that they were going to target. My partner and myself chose to drive the vehicle to take the danger upon us instead of letting the civilians be endangered."

Steenberg said he made peace with the fact that his life might end on the day.

"I actually made peace and said that my wife can hold her head up high knowing I would die a hero saving other people's lives."

Steenberg, Liesering, and a number of other EMPD officers were awarded with medals of bravery for the Wadeville shooting.

WATCH: EMPD police officers awarded with gold medal commendation for bravery