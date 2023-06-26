Dyantyi resolute about inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s been furnished with a barrage of written questions by both evidence leaders and members of Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 committee, Richard Dyantyi, is digging in his heels on proceeding with an inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office with or without her presence.

Mkhwebane’s been furnished with a barrage of written questions by both evidence leaders and membesr of Parliamnet and she has until 6 July 2023 to respond.

Some political parties have however chosen not to question Mkhwebane at all.

The evidence leaders of the Section 194 inquiry have delivered a document of over 100 pages to Mkhwebane to answer questions in relation to witness testimony on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigation, the Reserve Bank, the Ciex matter, the Vrede Dairy Farm, and the CR17 campaign.

In addition to that, 12 committee members from five parties - the African Nationa Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front Plus and GOOD - have also submitted over 50 pages of questions.

Dyantyi said that given that Mkhwebane now has access to a new legal team - there’s no impediment to answering the written questions.

These have been based on written affidavits Mkhwebane previously submitted to the committee.

Dyantyi said if Mkhwebane does not answer the questions by July, the committee would continue its work without her input.

Last week, Mkhwebane ignored both deadlines set by the committee to indicate whether she was prepared to continue giving oral evidence which stalled at the end of March - or to answer remaining questions in writing.

She also did not take up the offer to submit any further documentation related to her affidavits or the presentation made by evidence leaders in April, related to the first part of her statement.