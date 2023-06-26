DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members

This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council, Helen Zille, has denied keeping a dossier on black leaders at the party.

This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.

In a Facebook post from his personal account, Bhanga also accused Zille of being racist and working with the African National Congress (ANC) to push him out of the position of provincial leader.

Bhanga has since been served with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities by the DA provincial executive committee.

In a written response to Eyewitness News, Zille has denied all allegations against her by Bhanga.

Zille said that Bhanga had alcohol problems, which she has told him several times to seek rehabilitation for.

Meanwhile, DA Eastern Cape leader, Andrew Whitfield, has echoed Zille’s sentiment, calling Bhanga’s allegations baseless and further accused him of bringing the party into disrepute.

"The DA in the Eastern Cape takes this extremely seriously. It is in contravention of our constitution as a party and on the standards of conduct of members of the DA."

Whitfield said that Bhanga had until Tuesday to explain to the party why he should not be suspended.