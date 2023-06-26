Cope leadership squabbles resurface over expulsion of Madisha, Hleko

Cope said a decision to boot out the pair took place at a congress national committee meeting that took place over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Leadership squabbles continue for troubled political party Cope, this time over the expulsion of deputy president Willie Madisha and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.

Madisha is likely to also lose his seat in Parliament where he represents the party.

The pair had also been suspended the previous year, along with spokesperson Dennis Bloem, however, they have remained active.

Back-and-forth battles in the party saw a media briefing held by Mosiuoa Lekota turn violent last year.

Dwindling political party Cope has come out of its congress national committee supposedly with different outcomes. One faction is clear that Madisha and Nhleko are out while others are arguing that the expulsions came as a surprise and have placed the party’s upcoming national conference at the heart of the recent conflict.

This is because party president Lekota must give up his seat.

Cope’s acting secretary-general Erick Mohlapamaswi has accused the pair of acting in an unconstitutional manner, abusing party funds and undermining party leadership.

The two were also part of a core that attempted to suspend Lekota last year.

Hleko’s dismissed the letter from Mohlapamaswi, insisting that Lekota is the problem in the party.

"Because they don't want us to democratise the party, they don't want us to go to congress as per the constitution."

An application over the continued squabbles is yet to be argued in the courts.