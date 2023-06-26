ANC must sort itself out internally if it wants to challenge DA in WC - analyst

This comes after the ANC in the Western Cape elected new leadership over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast does not believe the African National Congress (ANC) can dislodge the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape.

The ANC in the province elected new leadership over the weekend, and party president Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity, while warning delegates that DA supporters need to be convinced the party was also capable of looking after their interests.

Breakfast said that it was still early days for the ANC's new leadership in the Western Cape.

"The ANC has not had leadership for the past eight years since the expulsion of Marius Fransman and that left a void and because of that, the ANC has not been functioning as a unified force. I mean the last time they held power was in 2004 and they have not been performing well at local government level as well."

Breakfast said that the DA is tough competition.

"I think they might be on an upward electoral trajectory, I'm talking about the DA, but at the same time, the ANC will really have to sort itself out internally if it wants to pose a threat to the DA."

