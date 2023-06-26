ANC interim WC committee convenor Kalako explains why he declined his nomination

The Western Cape ANC elected new leadership over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) interim Western Cape committee convenor, Lerumo Kalako, said that he had fulfilled his tasks and would now take time to focus on himself and his family.

This comes after Kalako declined his nomination for Western Cape ANC chairperson.

The party elected new leadership over the weekend, and party president Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity while warning delegates that DA supporters needed to be convinced that the party was also capable of looking after their interests.

Kalako said that this work takes its toll on an individual.

"I declined because I have done my work in the first place. I've delivered what the national executive of the ANC asked me to do - to build functioning branches in the province, to make sure there's structures on the ground of the ANC, to try to curb ill-discipline and also to make sure the ANC does exist and we are able to take this province to a conference."

Kalako said that he'd been in the leadership of the ANC in the province since the unbanning of the ANC.