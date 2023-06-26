A year after Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, families of victims still seeking justice

Most of the families are still not satisfied with the last forensic report, which found that the 21 teens died of asphyxiation.

EAST LONDON - June 26 marks a year since 21 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 years died at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in the Eastern Cape.

The incident sent shockwaves through the country as South Africans woke up to the tragic news.

A year later, the families of the deceased say they are still seeking justice for the deaths of their children.

A commemorative gathering is expected to take place on Monday morning at the Scenery Park community hall.

It's been a painful year for many of the parents and family members.

Most of the families are still not satisfied with the last forensic report, which found that the 21 teens died of asphyxiation.

The parents and loved ones say they refuse to accept this as the cause of death – they say there are many inconsistencies, especially with the last three reports.

Since the last forensic report in September, the families say they haven't heard any more from the authorities.

As far as the ongoing trial against the Enyobeni Tavern owners, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, are concerned, they're facing charges of selling liquor to underage patrons.

That matter is still being heard at the East London Magistrates Court.

And on Monday we are expecting the Scenery Park community, together with the families and church leaders, to hold a gathering in honour of the 21 minors who died on 26 June last year.