Would-be murder victim thanks EMPD officers for their bravery

The two officers - Yul Liesering and Quinton Steenberg - were awarded medals of bravery for their work in foiling a planned armed robbery and murder in Wadeville in 2013.

DURBAN - A man whose life was saved by two Ekurhuleni metro police officers says he will forever remain grateful to the duo, who both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The two officers - Yul Liesering and Quinton Steenberg - were recently awarded medals of bravery for their work in foiling a planned armed robbery and murder in Wadeville in 2013.

Both officers were shot numerous times during the incident in September 2013 which saw eight suspects and one police officer killed, and four others arrested.

Andries Erklang recalled how he was alerted to a plot to kill him.

"One of my workers came to tell me that they were planning to take me out because of me firing one of my workers. We got the police involved and they started gathering information."

Erklang said he remained indebted to Liesering and Steenberg who chose to drive a bait vehicle on the day in a sting operation.

"It is still scary. I’m getting goosebumps standing here thinking about it. It could have been my life. I’m very grateful to them. Unfortunately one of the guys lost his life but I am very appreciative of what they did for me and how they assisted in this whole situation.”

Steenberg sustained four bullet wounds on the day.

Liesering was shot 12 times and says his life changed forever.

He explained how the bloody shootout unfolded.

"We decided it would be too dangerous for the managers to drive the motor vehicle to the bank and we drove the car. On our way to the bank, we were ambushed by a maroon Toyota Corolla.

Liesering says he woke up a week later in hospital.

He says being a cop takes dedication.

"This job is a calling it’s not just for anyone to wake up in the morning and you decide I want to be a police officer.

It took Liesering nine months to fully recover from the ordeal.