Sulphur dioxide emissions exemption to lower power cuts by 2 stages - Ramokgopa

In October last year, Eskom applied for permission to run three units at the Kusile Power Station without flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology, which is used to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom being exempted from minimum sulphur dioxide emissions can reduce load shedding by at least two stages.

In October last year, Eskom applied for permission to run three units at the Kusile Power Station without flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) technology, which is used to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

This was due to a chimney at Kusile Unit 1 collapsing due to large ash build up.

Eskom said temporary chimney’s for units one, two and three at Kusile will be complete by December this year.

Ramokgopa said this could bring about 2,400 megawatt of energy back onto the grid.

READ: Environmentalists say Kusile gas emission exemption poses threat to human life

The minister said great care will be taken to ensure that communities surrounding Kusile were not harmed by the higher than usual release of sulphur dioxide.

"Although we have these exemptions, Eskom is meeting all the emission parametres, barring the ones of sulphur content. The issues of particulate matter we are meeting all of those."

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries extended its pollution exemption for Kusile to the 31st of March 2025.

The minister said great care will be taken to ensure that communities surrounding Kusile are not harmed by the higher than usual release of sulphur dioxide.

"Although we have these exemptions, Eskom is meeting all the emission parametres, barring the ones of sulphur content. The issues of particulate matter we are meeting all of those."

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries extended its pollution exemption for Kusile to the 31st of March 2025.