R12 million drug bust at Port of Ngqura in EC
Police said the drugs were found in a cargo container that was meant to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates.
JOHANNESBURG - Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million.
Police said the drugs were found in a cargo container.
It's understood that the container was meant to transport fruit from South Africa to the United Arab Emirates.
Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the origin and destination of the drugs.
"Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS [South African Police Service] continues to conduct high-density operations to remove more drugs off the streets of South Africa," said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
"Since its inception on 08 May 2023, 1 686 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in South Africa."
#sapsHQ Border Police officers attached to the Ngqura sea port in the Eastern Cape have seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth a street value of R12, 8 million. An investigation is currently underway to determine the origin & destination of the drugs. #OperationShanela… pic.twitter.com/IhD0wVvhYu' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 25, 2023