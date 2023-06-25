Power station breakdown performance improves by 3,000 MW - ESkom

The power utility’s energy availability factor is sitting at 60 percent, a level it has not reached since August last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Sunday said there was an improvement in its power generation capacity and breakdown performance at its major stations.

In a media briefing, Eskom officials revealed that the breakdown performance improved by almost 3,000 megawatts in the last month.

The utility’s Eric Shunmagum attributed this to better maintenance and to managers delivering on their objectives.

However, there were still some outstanding issues

"When one looks at the boilers, at the turbines, there is no problems there. It's actually the surrounding plant, we call the auxilliary and surrounding plant – we have identified problems around the mills, milling equipment, cooling towers and I think we will start to address them in the coming months. Some of them we can repair online some of them will done in the major planned outages in the summer months."