Moseneke says SA is at its lowest point since the turn of democracy

The former deputy chief justice was speaking on the sidelines of the Supreme Cadets Institute’s Achievers Walk in Atteridgeville on Saturday - in honour of his late brother, Tiego Moseneke.

The event was hosted in honour of his late brother, Tiego Moseneke who died in a car accident earlier this year.

Moseneke said as he walked through the streets of Atteridgeville he was filled with both despair and hope.

He said the economic development in townships since 1994 leaves much to be desired.

"We are at the lowest ebb, we are at the worst point and we have to do so many many things to regain our democracy, to regain social justice, to regain all those things that will have every one of us live better.

"And as I walked around in Atteridgeville today [Saturday] I had mixed feelings, I was happy to see the achievements on the grounds of our community but also thinking we could have done so much, much more."