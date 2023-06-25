LRC, Global Witness expose gaps in social media moderation of xenophobic content

Against the backdrop of World Refugee Day, the two organisations recently submitted for approval on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube 10 adverts perpetuating violent xenophobic hate content.

JOHANNESBURG - A new experiment carried out by the Legal Resource Centre (LRC) and Global Witness, has exposed major gaps in the way social media companies moderate xenophobic hate speech on their platforms.

The adverts were all submitted in English and Afrikaans, while nine of them were submitted in isiXhosa and isiZulu too.

And while they were ultimately never published, almost all of them were approved.

“Despite the extreme and unequivocal nature of the content, every single ad was approved for publication by all three platforms, apart from one ad that Facebook rejected in English and Afrikaans, although this was approved in isiXhosa and isiZulu.

"The post calling for the police to kill ‘illegal foreigners’ was approved in all languages by all three platforms. After being approved for publication, Global Witness and LRC removed all the ads before they were published,” the organisations said.

The United Nations (UN) last year expressed concerns about rising levels of xenophobia in South Africa.

COMPANIES COMPLYING WITH OWN POLICIES?

The LRC’s Sherylle Dass told Eyewitness News that through this experiment, they wanted to test whether social media companies were complying with their own content moderation policies to ensure their platforms weren’t being used to perpetuate the problem.

“Xenophobic violence is on the rise in South Africa and we’ve noted these translate to real life harms and a lot of the xenophobic hate has been directed through social media platforms - particularly with Operation Dudula”.

She further said that with the 2024 elections just around the corner, the results are cause for concern.

“We’ve noted trends over a number of periods - not just in South Africa but around the world, where there’s a growing rise in authoritarianism and populism in politics and migrants are seen as the most vulnerable group within that populist rhetoric and they’re usually the ones demonised and blamed for societal problems.

"And we believe in South African politics that is also the case - that migrants are blamed for lack of social delivery and hard economic impacts. And they are the ones that are targeted with hate messages and incitement to violence as the reason and the cause of the discontent amongst the South African public,” she said.

“So it’s important and crucial leading up to our next 2024 elections that social media platforms must be a safe space and free from hate speech and xenophobia”.

Global Witness has run more than 10 similar tests in countries such as Brazil, Ethiopia, Ireland, Kenya and Myanmar.

“The findings each time have shown that there are glaring holes in how these companies detect, block and remove hate from being spread across their platforms," said the organisations.

“This is another disappointing outcome for social media companies. It is not a one-off but a repeated failure to enforce their own policies on hate speech and the incitement of violence on their platforms,” Digital Threats campaigner at Global Witness, Hannah Sharpe, said.

“As we approach one of the most significant election years globally, where xenophobic rhetoric will be exploited for political gain, we expect, at the very least, that platforms uphold their own existing policies – having them on paper is meaningless unless they are actively enforced. The devastating consequences of this negligence was evident in Myanmar (Burma) and Ethiopia. Failure to enforce these policies has real-world impacts and costs lives.”

The organisations said the safety of migrants, refugees, and all individuals “will remain compromised in South Africa or any other country until these platforms prioritise content moderation, conduct comprehensive risk assessments into human rights and societal impact, establish protective measures during crucial election periods, and embrace greater transparency and external accountability”.

NOT ENOUGH INVESTMENT IN CONTENT MODERATION

Dass said social media companies weren’t investing enough in content moderation resources at a local level and that, as a result, moderators weren’t always sensitive to culture and language - especially in the Global South.

“There’s a two-step process in terms of most social media platform content moderation. The first is an AI-generated filter and this is a computer programme that’s programmed to identify particular hate speech and there’s a lack of transparency as to how the AI system has been programmed to identify hate speech in other languages besides English,” she said.

“Then the second one is human content moderation. And the investment made by social media platforms isn't nearly enough to cover the social and cultural and language content of the majority of countries besides the Global North”.

The LRC and Global Witness have called on Meta, Google and TikTok to “invest in equitable and effective safeguards to protect democratic and human rights around the world”.

Dass said they were reiterating the global call for more equitable resourcing, safeguarding and trust mechanisms.

“So what we would like is properly resourced content moderation in all countries in which they operate - particularly now, leading up to the 2024 elections. We want to ensure they routinely assess, mitigate and publish the risks of their services and the impacts on people’s human rights.

"And we also want them to publish information on what steps they’re taking in each country, particularly those countries having elections in 2024, and how they would prevent the spread and dissemination of hate speech and incitement to violence”.

'HATE HAS NO PLACE'

A spokesperson for Meta - Facebook’s parent company, said the adverts in question did violate their policies and had been removed.

“Despite our ongoing investments, we know that there will be examples of things we miss or we take down in error, as both machines and people make mistakes. That's why ads can be reviewed multiple times, including once they go live,” she said.

And TikTok said: "Hate has no place on TikTok. While these ads never made it onto our platform, our advertising policies, alongside our Community Guidelines, prohibit ad content that contains hate speech or hateful behaviour.

"Ad content passes through multiple levels of verification before receiving approval, and we remove violative content. We regularly review and improve our enforcement strategies and value feedback from NGOs, academics and other experts, which helps us continually strengthen our processes and policies."

Google, meanwhile, did not respond to a request for comment.