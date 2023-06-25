Five die in Germiston single-car crash - EMPD

EMPD said the victims were between the ages of 18 and 20.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died in a single-car crash in Heriotdale in Germiston on Sunday, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said.

EMPD said a motorist lost control of their vehicle and crashed.

The department said the victims are between the ages of 18 and 20.

EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said a case of culpable homicide was opened.

"The driver of the vehicle lost control with five other passengers in the vehicle and fell off the bridge. A maroon Toyota Etios unfortunately caught fire and only an eight year-old male with slight injuries survived the accident."