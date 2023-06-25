Despite Citrusdal water supply issues, MEC Simmers satisfied with mop-up efforts

Citrusdal was the worst affected area. Floods washed away part of the N7 road, cutting off entry into the town.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said he's satisfied with intervention to repair areas affected by recent floods.

Citrusdal was the worst affected area. Floods washed away part of the N7 road, cutting off entry into the town.

Municipal manager Gerrit Matthyse said although major roads into the town have been repaired and other services restored, problems still persist.

"The town is currently without water due to the fact that there are problems at the boreholes, but we are working around the clock to restore the water supply," said Matthyse.

"We have water tankers that are currently supplying water to the communities."

He said more rain is forecast for the coming week

"Eighty to seventy percent rain predictions for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so we are already getting ready for most possible again flooding. We pray for no floods but based on the consistent rain for three days persistent rain for three days we are getting ready."

