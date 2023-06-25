Culpable homicide case opened after 6 killed in car crash near Mthatha

The accident happened in Corhana on the R61 near Mthatha on Saturday when a bakkie crashed into a stationary minibus-taxi offloading passengers.

EASTERN CAPE - Eastern Cape’s transport department said a case of culpable homicide has been opened after six people died in a car crash while seven others have been severely injured.

The accident happened in Corhana on the R61 near Mthatha on Saturday when a bakkie crashed into a stationary minibus-taxi offloading passengers.

According to the department, the bakkie was en route to a ceremony in a nearby village when the driver lost control of the vehicle ramming into the taxi.

READ: Six dead in car crash near Mthatha

Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said all five occupants of the bakkie died on the scene.

"It's all adult males, men that could be heading their families, men that have now left their children without fathers. It's for that reason that the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqaba is calling on all roads users, drivers in particular to be extra cautious on the road," said Binqose.

The department said both drivers survived with minor injuries.