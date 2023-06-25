Concerned SAMA hopes for substantial govt engagement before NHI implementation

The association is among many who have raised concerns about the National Health Insurance Bill, following the passing of the bill by Parliament last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) is hopeful that it will engage the government on the National Health Insurance (NHI) before its fully implemented.

It said while it advocates for universal care, it cannot support the insurance in its current form.

The association has raised many concerns about the bill as it stands, stating that government needs to be transparent about its framework.

Among its list of concerns are the public’s mistrust of government and the shortage of medical staff in the public sector.

The association said unless more medical practitioners are hired, the insurance stands to inherit the current challenges of the medical sector.

Moreover, it said some people may be sceptical to contribute to the insurance unless there is assurance that the money will be used as planned.

SAMA said the government needs to demonstrate that it can be trusted with finances ahead of the implementation of the National Health Insurance.

The association said the country is plagued by corruption and South Africans need assurance that the funds will be used accordingly.

The association said there are still questions about what happened to the Covid Relief Fund, which might make it difficult for people to contribute to the insurance.

“We know that our weakness as a country is corruption and we can’t be collecting such large sums of money without measures to ensure that it's safe," said the SAMA’s Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

Mzukwa said there should also be a thorough assessment of the funding options so the payments are not excessive for any sector or group.

As lobby group Solidarity takes the government to court over the National Health Insurance (NHI), SAMA said it will not be taking that route yet.

The association said it believes the government is open to further engagements on the matter and believes the matter can be resolved without the courts.