City of Tshwane says reservoirs slowly filling up after water outage

The City says water tankers have been dispatched to affected residents in Soshanguve, Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa who have been without water for a few days after power interruptions at Rand Water pump stations.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said its reservoirs were filling up slowly following a water outage affecting some parts of the city.

Residents in Soshanguve, Mabopane and Ga-Rankuwa have been without water for at least two days after power interruptions at Rand Water pump stations.

The City on Sunday said the Soshanguve reservoir was at just over 20% full, while the Ga-Rankuwa reservoir was just below these levels.

This as residents in low-lying areas continued to experience water interruptions.

The City's Themba Fosi said alternative water supplies had been provided to the affected areas.

"There are water tankers readily available in instances where water is not readily available, we can then be able to replenish and support our residents and have water at hand."