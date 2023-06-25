Cholera death toll at 43

The department said Gauteng accounts for most of the deaths, with 35 people confirmed to have died from cholera in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The national health department has confirmed a rise in the cholera death toll, to 43.

The department said Gauteng accounts for most of the deaths, with 35 people confirmed to have died from cholera in the province.

It said there are currently 197 confirmed cases of the waterborne disease in the country.

Despite this, the department said there has been a decline in the total number of infections.

“Gauteng province accounts for most of the cases at 89% with 176 reported from three districts.

"Free State Province accounts for 6% with 11 of the cases, reported from one Fezile Dabi District, North-West has recorded 5 cases, Limpopo 4 cases and one case in Mpumalanga,” said departmental spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

The department has appealed to the public to maintain strict compliance with personal hygiene especially during food preparation at social gatherings and funerals, as it says the majority of positive cases and deaths had causal links with funeral service attendance in the outbreak communities.

