'Work hard, be faithful, be honest': Retired judge Moseneke on Achievers Walk

The event, which was held on Saturday in honour of his late brother Tiego, included hundreds of prominent South Africans walking alongside young cadets.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke urged young people to set realistic goals when it comes to their future.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Supreme Cadets Institute's Achievers Walk in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria on Saturday.

Moseneke said the initiative is a way for his family to give back to his hometown.

He encouraged young people to "work hard, be faithful, be honest" in the pursuit of their career goals.

"That is why we dressed the way we are. You saw judges walking there, senior counsel, engineers, professors, and so on, and that is the whole purpose. So it was to remember Tiego but more importantly to reinforce it into these young lovely children because they are actually going to reshape our country."