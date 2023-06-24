Tshwane records decline of cholera cases in Hammanskraal

Hammanskraal has been at the centre of the recent cholera outbreak in South Africa, recording over 20 deaths from the waterborne disease out of the countrywide total of 32.

TSHWANE - The Tshwane Municipality has recorded a decline in cholera cases in Hammanskraal.

The Pretoria north area has been the main hub of the latest cholera outbreak, recording over 20 deaths from the waterborne disease.

The countrywide death toll from cholera stands at 32.

Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said work was continuing behind the scenes to improve the water quality in Hammanskraal, including upgrades to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Every loss of human life is horrific, but it seems that at least the cholera isn’t spreading. The situation is not getting worse but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep on trying to determine exactly what the source is, but I know that will be difficult at this stage.”

He was speaking in Atteridgeville on Saturday morning, where he joined the Supreme Cadets Institute’s Achievers Walk, in honour of the late Tiego Moseneke.