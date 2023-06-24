State Capture: Urgent meeting requested with Zondo over Parly failures comments

Zondo levelled searing criticisms over Parliament's alleged failure to implement the recommendations made in the state capture report, claiming it has also failed to tighten its oversight measure since its release.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's presiding officers said they have requested an urgent meeting with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo over his criticism that the legislature failed to implement the recommendations made by the state capture inquiry he led.

This week, Zondo said Parliament would be unable to avoid another round of state capture because it has failed to tighten its oversight measures since the release of the report.

But Parliament said this is not true, and that it is actively working on changing its rules.

Parliament’s presiding officers, speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo have taken great umbrage at the criticism levelled against the legislature by Zondo.

They said they have now formally requested to meet with him to discuss his public statements about the role of the legislature in preventing state capture and holding the executive accountable.

The pair said it was important for the legislature to maintain a healthy working relationship with the judiciary, and they want the opportunity to clarify any potential misunderstandings about Parliament’s roles and responsibilities.

Parliament’s rules committee has so far rejected a proposal to allow opposition members of Parliament (MPs) to chair committees, saying this would not necessarily lead to better oversight.

It is also holding off on deciding whether to establish an oversight committee on the Presidency until MPs go on an international study tour to determine best practice.