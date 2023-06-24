Stand-off between Section 194 committee and Mkhwebane continues

The committee said the embattled public protector missed two deadlines this week to comply with a revised programme aimed at wrapping up the impeachment proceedings before the end of next month.

CAPE TOWN - The stand-off between Parliament’s Section 194 committee and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues.

The committee said the embattled public protector missed two deadlines this week to comply with a revised programme aimed at wrapping up the impeachment proceedings before the end of next month.

Chairperson of the inquiry Richard Dyantyi said Mkhwebane was being mischievous and egregious to complain that the money set aside for her ongoing legal defense won’t suffice.

Mkhwebane was set two deadlines this week.

One to inform the committee whether she wants to continue giving testimony orally or to respond to their questions in writing.

The second deadline for Thursday was to submit any additional documents in support of her written statement to the committee.

Dyantyi said Mkhwebane had not responded to either deadline.

He said the committee had noted correspondence from Mkhwebane in which she said the additional R4 million made available to fund her legal representation won’t be enough.

She also wants to file another recusal application against Dyantyi.

Mkhwebane said until such time as her new attorneys who are now back on board are given the time to familiarise themselves with the record, the inquiry cannot continue.

Mkhwebane said the committee’s timelines are unrealistic, and she was not afforded an opportunity to make an input on them.

But Dyantyi said the committee cannot assist Mkhwebane beyond what it has already.

He said Mkhwebane can expect to receive written questions from the committee by Sunday.