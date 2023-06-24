Six dead in car crash near Mthatha

The accident, where a further seven people sustained severe injuries, occurred when a bakkie carrying five people to a ceremony in a nearby village crashed into a stationary quantum while it was offloading passengers.

EAST LONDON - Six people died in a car crash on the R61 at Corhana, near Mthatha, on Saturday.

Seven others sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision between a taxi and a bakkie.

All survivors were rushed to hospital.

According to the Department of Transport in Eastern Cape, the bakkie was carrying five people who were travelling to a ceremony in a nearby village.

It’s believed the driver of the bakkie lost control and crashed into a stationary quantum while it was offloading passengers.

The department's spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said all five of the people in the bakkie died on the scene.

"It's all adult males, men that could be heading their families, men that have now left their children without fathers.

“It's for that reason that the MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Mr Xolile Nqaba, is calling on all road users, drivers in particular, to be extra cautious on the road."

Binqose added that a case of homicide was being investigated by police.