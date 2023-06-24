Reckless road behaviour in SA is because of a lack of consequences, says AA

Since 2013, almost 130,000 people died on South Africa's roads according to the association, who urged government to beef up law enforcement officers on the country's roads year-round.

CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) said those who drive recklessly do so because there is a lack of consequences for their behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said corruption is undermining established guidelines.

AA said the government needs to increase the number of law enforcement officers on the roads.

It said beefing up the number of law enforcers during holidays and special events of the year is not enough, as drivers won't change their behaviour in a short space of time.

A recent study by an Australian insurance company, using World Bank data, revealed that South Africa has the most dangerous drivers and deadliest roads in the world.

Meanwhile, Outa's senior legal project manager, Andrea van Heerden, said there are gross irregularities within the country's institutions.

“Tenders are being put out just for people to raid the coffers of South Africa's finances without delivering what they are supposed to deliver."

AA added that annual road fatalities also cost the country billions of rands every year.