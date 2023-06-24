Power cuts to seesaw between stage 1 and stage 3 for the weekend

Utility crisis communications manager Menzi Mngomezulu said there had been a slight increase in units taken offline for maintenance

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 3 load shedding will take effect between 4PM and midnight on Saturday.

Eskom said the power cuts would then be suspended until 5am on Sunday morning when stage 1 load shedding will kick in for 12 hours.

"Breakdowns have reduced to 14 675MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has slightly increased to 3 908MW. Further delays in returning to service a generating unit at

Grootvlei and two generating units at Hendrina power station are contributing to the current capacity constraints."