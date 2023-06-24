Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala

Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.

DURBAN - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala said there had been over 200 arrests in connection with "construction mafia" syndicates countrywide.

These are armed groups who disrupt government building projects and demand money before allowing work to continue.

Various construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to these syndicates.

Zikalala said the government was addressing the problem and results were showing.

READ: Zikalala vows to end disruptions to KZN projects by 'construction mafia'

Zikalala said government had made some progress with curbing the trend of alleged construction hijackers known as "Amadela Ngokubona''.

“More than 200 individuals have been arrested throughout the country for disrupting construction sites.”

He said government wanted to see the suspects prosecuted.

“We will continue to work with the police, including ensuring that these people are prosecuted.”