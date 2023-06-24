No new storms expected but rescue teams remain on alert in WC

No new incidents have been reported as a result of the harsh weather conditions. But rescue teams remain on the ground.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Disaster Management Department remains on high alert as mop-up operations continued on Saturday in areas severely affected by recent floods.

The department said it was conducting an assessment of the number of people that were displaced by the floods, including children.

The department said electricity had now been restored to all essential institutions, including the Citrusdal Hospital.



Meanwhile, South African Weather Service forecaster Kate Turner said there are no severe weather conditions expected in the province.

"Fairly windy conditions into the Cape Town area, and cooler conditions over the remainder of the province during the course of the weekend."

Water levels in most areas have declined and the majority of roads that we closed due to flooding have now been opened.