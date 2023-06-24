Man whose home Motata crashed into ‘lost everything’ after ‘racist’ accusations

In the wake of the 2007 incident where retired Judge Nkola Motata crashed into Richard Baird's house while under the influence, Motata labelled Baird a 'racist', which, according to Baird, resulted in him losing his properties, some of his assets, and his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - The man into whose house retired Judge Nkola Motata crashed into while under the influence in 2007 said he has “lost everything” as a result of the events of that night.

Following the incident, Motata was found guilty of driving under the influence and fined R20,000.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal then also found he was guilty of gross misconduct.

It recommended he be removed from office for making offensive comments at the scene of the crash and advancing a defence he knew was untrue at his criminal trial, that he was not drunk.

But the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ultimately overruled the tribunal, finding him guilty only of misconduct, meaning he escaped potential impeachment.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) this week, however, ruled that the JSC was wrong.

In the wake of the incident, Motata labelled Richard Baird, the man into whose house he crashed, a “racist”, among other things.

Consequently, Baird said he ended up losing everything.

“I haven't been able to earn an income with my professional qualifications and experience and skills for about the last 15 years. And that is a huge price to pay.

“I couldn't afford to pay child maintenance at a point in time. I was taken to maintenance court. I lost my farm, my house, my car, my wife.”

He said there needs to be accountability.

“This is something that has absolutely got to be righted. There’s institutional redress that’s got to happen, there’s got to be persons held accountable.”

In the meantime, in terms of the SCA’s ruling, Parliament must now vote on whether to impeach Motata or not.

When that will happen, though, remains to be seen.