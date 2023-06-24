Govt must prove it can be trusted before NHI rollout - SA Medical Association

The SA Medical Association said the country was plagued by corruption and South Africans need the assurance that the NHI funds would be used correctly.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said government needed to demonstrate that it could be trusted with finances before implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.

Many organisations have raised concerns over the scheme after the NHI Bill was passed in Parliament recently.

Among Sama's concerns are a number of cases in the country where funds meant for healthcare was misused, leading to a trust deficit in the country’s leadership.

The association said there were still many questions about what happened to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which would make it difficult for people to contribute to the insurance.

"We know that our weakness as a country is corruption and we can’t be colleting such large sums of money without measures to ensure that its safe," said Sama's Mvuyisi Mzukwa.

Mzukwa said there should also be a thorough assessment of the funding options so the payments were not excessive for any sector or group.