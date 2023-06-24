City Power records 2 200 cases of theft, vandalism since start of financial year

The power utility said law enforcement efforts are yielding results as more perpetrators are being nabbed, with the latest two suspects arrested on Thursday for tampering with essential electricity infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg’s City Power said it has recorded at least 2 200 cases of theft and vandalism across the city since the start of the 2022/2023 financial year, with 255 arrests made.

However, law enforcement efforts are yielding results said the utility.

In the most recent incident, two suspects were arrested on Thursday night for tampering with essential electricity infrastructure.

The utility said one suspect was arrested in Kensington for stealing two circuit breakers while another was found attempting to make off with an underground copper cable in Doornfontein.

City Power’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said these arrests are an indication that its security measures to protect infrastructure are working.

He said the arrests will send a stern warning to other criminals.

“These arrests should serve as a warning to others, including those working for City Power or contracted to the entity.

"City Power, along with law enforcement agencies will intensify operations across the city in the coming weeks, increase resources and follow up on leads in order to make more arrests,” said Mangena.