City of Tshwane says Rand Water working to restore supply to low-lying areas

The city’s MMC for utilities Themba Fosi said the water outage is due to technical glitches at the utility that have left some residents without constant supply for a few days.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said Rand Water is working to restore water to low-lying areas that have been without for a few days.

He said Rand Water is pumping water at full capacity now but has called on residents to use water sparingly until water supply has been fully restored.

Fosi said the city has made arrangements for those without water.

“There’s water tankers readily available in instances where water is not readily available, we can then be able to replenish and support our residents and have water at hand especially portable water," said Fosi.