City of Joburg launches solar geyser project in Finetown

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg launched its solar geyser project in Finetown on Saturday.

This is just one of 10 programmes expected to be implemented during this financial year, aimed at ensuring load reduction instead of constant rolling power cuts.

The city said heating up water accounts for at least 30% of the electricity usage in households.

These solar geysers are expected to reduce power consumption considerably in households where they’re installed.



“This is one of many to come. Geysers as a whole consume a lot of power and it can be costly on Joburg residents. We believe this is one way they can benefit financially," said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.