Brinks invites public to monitor if Hammanskraal deadlines are being met

The Pretoria north area has been the epicentre of a cholera outbreak with health officials warning residents that their tap water is not safe to drink.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane major Cilliers Brink said the city was still on track to meet its deadlines to solve the Hammanskraal water crisis.

The municipality, along with the national water department, have established a committee to investigate the crisis.

Earlier this month, the committee promised that safe, drinking tap water would be restored to Hammanskraal next March.

This would be done through the installation of a portable water purification plant at the Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant.

Brink said work had already been begun to upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is set to be completed in 2026.

"We'll be bringing those reports to the mayoral committee and to council and we invite the public to track us, to see how we are doing on each of the deadlines we've committed to."

Brink said although cholera cases and fatalities have subsided, the source of the outbreak remains unknown.