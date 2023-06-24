Achievers Walk honouring Tiego Moseneke inspires 'crucial values': Brink

Brink spoke at the Supreme Cadets Institute’s Achievers Walk in Atteridgeville on Saturday morning - an event that was held in honour of former lawyer and politician, Tiego Moseneke who died earlier this year.

TSHWANE - Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said the city and country owe a great debt to the Moseneke family.

Tiego is the younger brother of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Over 600 cadets, professionals, and other prominent South Africans showed up for the three-kilometre walk.

Brink said the initiative was an example of civil society and communities working together to improve society.

“These are the type of partnerships that the City of Tshwane really needs, well not just the city, all governments and it is a sincere attempt to give back and to inculcate certain values which I think are crucial to a successful society."

Several prominent SA'ns will participate in the walk with their professional & academic regalia.

The institute said the event is aimed at inspiring young people about the benefits of education.

The Supreme Cadets Institute (SCI) said it wants to show the youth in the country that education, not crime is the gateway to success.

SCI founder, who is Tiego's widow, Koketso Moseneke said it was important for young people to see successful professionals and academics who come from the same area as them.

“And today, we have graduates, professionals, we have chefs, we have people from the army, we have policemen who are showing children you can achieve if you continue to be good.

"We are trying to we trying to show children that there is more to life than just the druglords that they see.”