Zikala vows to end disruptions to KZN projects by 'construction mafia'

DURBAN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said all projects delayed by what it referred to as "the construction mafia" would no longer be held up.



Minister Sihle Zikalala is in KwaZulu-Natal conducting inspections on various sites currently under construction.

Zikalala is adamant that no one will be hijacking construction projects in the province.

He said government would no longer tolerate any construction disruptions.

“We are unlocking all projects that are delayed and we want to ensure proper intervention that leads to the completion of all projects on time and within the set budget.”

One of the projects in question is the refurbishment of the Durban High Court, which started back in 2020.

This site was also occupied by Amadela Ngokubona demanding a stake.

But Zikalala said the police were now on high alert about such disruptions.