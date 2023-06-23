Start of ANC WC conference delayed as delegate registration runs late

The conference is the Western Cape ANC's first elective conference in eight years and comes as the party tries to change its election fortunes come next year.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape's provincial conference is yet to kick off, with scores of delegates from branches and regions still registering late into Friday afternoon.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is set to deliver the keynote address which will signal the official start of the long-delayed conference.

President Cyril Ramaphose will close the conference on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

• Money determines the outcome of leadership at ANC conferences, admits WC ANC

• WC ANC admits that contesting along racial lines cost them the province

• Dyantyi, Dramat in running for top ANC Western Cape positions

Day one of the Western Cape ANC's ninth provincial conference got off to a bit of a slow start as party officials struggled to get everyone registered timeously.

But party members at the registration venue remained upbeat and could be heard singing as they wait for the conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to get started.

Those running for leadership positions could also be seen at the venue, from chairperson hopefuls, Richard Dyantyi and Cameron Dugmore.

The conference is the Western Cape ANC's first elective conference in eight years and comes as the party tries to change its election fortunes come next year.

Mbalula is expected to open the conference on Friday, with elections for leadership positions set down for Saturday.