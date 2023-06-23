Sniff of success: EMPD top dog K9 Gunner awarded medal of bravery

K9 Gunner, together with his handler, Warrant Officer Adriaan Fourie, received medals of bravery for their work in explosives detection.

JOHANNESBURG - A canine within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EPMD) has been awarded a medal of bravery, making him the first police dog within any metro police unit in the country to receive such an award.

K9 Gunner received the medal on Thursday during an EMPD award ceremony in Kempton Park.

K9 Gunner, together with his handler, Warrant Officer Adriaan Fourie, received medals of bravery for their work in explosives detection.

K9 Gunner, a five-year-old German Shepherd, is the first metro police canine in the country to be decorated with a medal of bravery.

Gunner’s handler, Warrant Officer Adriaan Fourie, said that they’d had many successes, with Gunner recently sniffing out a bomb in Tembisa which had been placed under an ATM at a fuel station.

"We stopped it before they could detonate it."

"So that would have blown up the whole ATM?" Fourie was asked.

"The whole garage, meneer, the whole front of the garage would have been blown up," he said.

Both Fourie and Gunner have on countless occasions responded to dangerous situations.

"Most armed robberies that happen in Ekurhuleni we go out to, to see if we can apprehend the criminal or recover the firearm."

As for the debate on the best dog breed, Fourie doesn't mince his words.

"Meneer, there are two clever dogs in the world, some will hate me for this - the German Shepherd and the rest."