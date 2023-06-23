Scopa shocked at state of RAF's Centurion office, calls for board's removal

MPs visited the Pretoria offices on Friday, describing the situation as 'shambolic' and a 'car wreck' as security attempted to block employees from speaking to them.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) have been left stunned at the state of operations at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) in Centurion.

MPs visited the Pretoria offices on Friday, describing the situation as “shambolic” and a “car wreck” as security attempted to block employees from speaking to them.

Chairperson of the committee, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has called for the immediate removal of the board whose term has expired.

Rounding off a week of oversight visits to Gauteng, Scopa arrived at the Road Accident Fund to no CEO or board members present to speak to them.

What they found was boxes of paperwork lining offices and corridors and even the basement parking.

The DA’s Benedicta van Minnen: "What we’ve seen today has truly been the most chaotic situation. There are literally desks constructed out of boxes of files with pieces of wood on top where people are attempting to do their job."

Furniture at the RAF offices is regularly being attached as claimants approach the courts for compensation.

The EFF’s Nonhlanhla Mkhonto: "The board must be dismissed. They are paid to do nothing. There is nothing they are doing for RAF."

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the committee would have to deliberate on whether to call for a forensic investigation into operations.