Owners taking back buildings in Joburg inner city a 'very big challenge'

The city of Joburg has identified what it calls 500 bad buildings - that have either been abandoned or where owners cannot gain control due to illegal occupiers.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) said helping owners regain control of their buildings in the inner city was proving to be a major challenge.

The city identified what it calls 500 bad buildings.

These are buildings that have either been abandoned, or buildings where owners cannot gain control due to illegal occupiers.

READ MORE:

On Wednesday, two children, aged five and seven died when a fire broke out in a hijacked building called The Florence in Hillbrow.

Officials said they have started working on regaining control of the building.

“The city, through its Group Forensic Investigations Services Unit, together with the Hawks and the police, have been assisting those building owners to take back their buildings but it is a very, very big challenge for us in inner the city – particularly in the City of Johannesburg,” said the mayor's advisor, Thabo Mayisela.