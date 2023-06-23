Ntshavheni requests patience following inquest into Joemat-Pettersson's death

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Ntshavheni appealed to South Africans to give the family space to deal with their loss, and to allow the inquest process to take its full course.

TSHWANE - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni refused to comment on reports that police were investigating the death of former Cabinet minister and African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Earlier in the week, police opened an inquest docket into Joemat-Pettersson's death, further fuelling speculation about how she died.

The late MP remained the subject of scrutiny posthumously for allegedly soliciting a R600,000 bribe from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

READ MORE:

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday on the outcome of the latest Cabinet meeting, Ntshavheni appealed to South Africans to give "space to the family as they deal with their loss."

"The police will announce what is required for public interest when they've completed the inquest.

“That is not a matter of a Cabinet meeting and Cabinet discussion. Can we allow them the privacy and allow the process that has to be done in compliance with the law? It's not the first inquest in South Africa and it will not be the last."