Motorists on N3 highway warned to beware of bad weather conditions

Motorists using the N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this weekend are advised to drive with caution due to the bad weather conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists using the N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this weekend are advised to drive with caution due to the bad weather conditions.

Most parts of Gauteng are experiencing cold weather, while fog has been reported in other areas.

The N3 Toll Concession's operational manager, Thania Dhoogra, said that more vehicles were expected on the southbound highway on Friday afternoon as schools closed for the winter break.

"Severely cold weather conditions, dense fog, high winds and veld fires may result in dangerous driving conditions and will require a heightened level of focus. Always share the road responsibly and heed warning signs and official traffic advisories, ensuring that you adapt your driven style to the prevailing travel conditions."