Judges Matter welcomes SCA ruling that Judge Motata must face impeachment vote

JOHANNESBURG - Judicial watchdog Judges Matter has welcomed a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that retired Judge Nkola Motata must face an impeachment vote but has expressed concern over notorious delays in cases of this nature.

Motata crashed his car into the wall of a Hurlingham home while intoxicated in 2007. He was subsequently convicted of driving under the influence and fined R20,000.

In 2018, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal subsequently found him guilty of gross misconduct which would have seen him face an impeachment vote in Parliament.

However, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) overturned that finding.

The SCA has now ruled that the JSC was wrong.

Judges Matter has welcomed the ruling handed down by the SCA this week.

However, the organisation’s Alison Tilley also highlights that it’s been almost two decades since the incident at the heart of this matter took place.

"We’re very concerned that 17 years has gone past since the original accident in which Judge Motata drove into a wall."

In line with the SCA ruling, Parliament will now have to vote on whether to impeach Judge Nkola Motata. Tilley’s also raised concerns, though, around when this will happen.

"Parliament is not going to be sitting for much of the rest of its term, so we would question whether this will actually be dealt with in this Parliament and may have to wait for the next."

Judges Matter has described delays in dealing with judicial conduct issues, in general, as “extremely concerning” and said the Judicial Service Act “needs revision to streamline the conduct process and avoid such lengthy delays”.