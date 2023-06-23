Harmony Gold: Gas leak caused deaths of 31 illegal miners at Welkom shaft

The mineral resources and energy department only confirmed the incident on Thursday but Harmony Gold spokesperson, Sihle Maake, said that the company flagged the explosion with South African authorities more than a month ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Harmony Gold has confirmed that a gas leak caused the deaths of 31 illegal miners at a disused ventilation shaft in Welkom in the Free State.

Only three bodies have been retrieved so far, with authorities scrambling to bring the other remains to the surface.

It's understood that the gas leaks underground are preventing desperate recovery efforts.

"Harmony acquired the shaft in the mid-1980s with the intention of operating it as a ventilation shaft. However, after the acquisition, a methane explosion occurred which rendered the shaft unsafe to operate and it was never used by the company."