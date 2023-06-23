FUL pleased with SCA ruling that Judge Motata must face impeachment vote

Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it’s been 'an uphill struggle' but it’s pleased with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s ruling this week that retired Judge Nkola Motata must face an impeachment vote.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law (FUL) says it’s been “an uphill struggle” but it’s pleased with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s ruling this week that retired Judge Nkola Motata must face an impeachment vote.

In 2007, Motata crashed his car into the wall of a Hurlingham home while intoxicated.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal subsequently found he was guilty of gross misconduct.

It recommended he be removed from office for making offensive comments at the scene of the crash and advancing a defence he knew was untrue - that he was not drunk - at his criminal trial.

But the JSC then replaced that finding with one that he was guilty only of misconduct, and as a result he managed to escape a potential impeachment.

However, the SCA has this week upheld a review application from Freedom Under Law.

It’s been more than 16 years since the events at the heart of this matter.

And Freedom Under Law’s chair, retired Judge Johan Kriegler, described it as a “long haul” and an “uphill struggle”.

He said that they’re satisfied with the SCA’s judgment this week, though, and pleased because it accords with their view of the law.

In terms of the SCA’s ruling, the matter now has to be referred to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

After that, the question of whether Motata should be impeached will be for Parliament to decide through a vote.

If he is, he loses his title and all the benefits that came with it, including his lifelong salary.