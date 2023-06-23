Flood-stricken Citrusdal easier to access after road reopens

The reopening of Algeria Road, which connects Citrusdal to Kaapse Weg, follows ongoing mop up operations after severe weather conditions caused extensive damage to the town.

CAPE TOWN - It's finally easier to gain access to Citrusdal following recent floods.

The Cederberg Municipality confirmed that Algeria Road, which connects Kaapse Weg to Citrusdal, has since been reopened.

However, spokesperson Anthony Mlata said the main road off the N7 remains shut after caving in due to the recent floods.

Mlata added that while they have restored electricity supply, Citrusdal residents still feel a great sense of loss.

"The displaced people are not cheerful because there's still about 88 people that are accommodated in the Orangeville Sportsground hall [whose] shacks, if I can put it like that, or their houses that were near the flood line were completely flooded."