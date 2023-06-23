Engen commits R3m worth of fuel support to Gift of the Givers' aid operations

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said that Engen’s latest fuel donation would help ease their transport cost burden and enable relief aid workers to reach thousands of people displaced by the recent floods in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has been given a R3 million fuel boost to assist with its relief aid operations.

Engen Petroleum on Friday committed additional fuel support for the disaster response organisation.

This brings the company’s total fuel support to R11.5 million since 2019.

Engen Petroleum's additional donation takes its total fuel support for the disaster relief group since 2019, to R11.5 million.



The humanitarian relief organisation’s founder, Doctor Imtiaz Sooliman, said that Engen Petroleum’s fuel donations had bolstered their relief efforts, particularly at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were moving food parcels, we were moving PPE, we have additional vehicles on the road from Ford and Isuzu, we put our own trucks on the road…at that time of level five lockdown, very few people could actually move around."

Sooliman emphasised that the organisation had to date spent around R15 million on relief aid for Western Cape flood victims.

"We got to 53 areas in 14 days and they flew the helicopters, we loaded the helicopters, the trucks and the boats and when everybody just take the labels off you find that there’s so much you can do together."

